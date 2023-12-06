SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get your best green out of the drawers and dusted off, the 2024 Grand Marshals for the 2024 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade has been announced.

Martin “Marty” Cahill and Dave Lynch have been named this year’s Grand Marshals.

The theme of the 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade is “Kettle’s On: Plenty of Room Around the Table.”

The theme celebrates the Irish tradition of hospitality and honors the support the Syracuse community has shown for the St. Patrick Hunger Project. New this holiday season, on January 12, vehicle tickets for Lights on the Lake will be $5 each and all proceeds will be donated back to St. Patrick’s Hunger Project. The St. Patrick Hunger Project is a nonprofit operated by the Parade Committee which collects food and financial donations for local food pantries, according to the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Grand Marshal, Marty Cahill

Cahill is an accomplished man within the community. He is the chairperson of the Syracuse Irish Festival, and has been involved with it for 20 years, and has been “personally responsible for the recruitment of many talented bands that have performed at the Festival including the High Kings, Gaelic Storm, Aoife Scott, and Sharon Shannon,” said the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Cahill is the founder of the Syracuse Trad Fest and is also one of the founding partners and current Executive Vice President and CFO of Locey & Cahill, LLC, an independent employee benefits consulting firm.

“For almost 30 years, Locey & Cahill have assisted hundreds of municipal entities and school districts throughout New York State with the operation of their health insurance and worker’s compensation plans,” said the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. “Marty is deeply devoted to his family, many of whom live in the area. He is very proud of his only son, Sgt. Conor Cahill (USMC Reserves), who recently joined the family business. In keeping with the parade theme, Marty loves nothing more than to welcome friends and newcomers to his table.”

Grand Marshal, Dave Lynch

Courtesy of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

In 2014, Lynch suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke, which affected the left side of his body, and his speech. However, that hasn’t kept him from improving through rehabilitation and keeping up in the local Irish community.

Lynch has spent most of his life in Syracuse. He is a West Genesee graduate and a St. John Fisher alum. He is the fifth of six children.

He has held many sales positions throughout his professional career. Most memorably, his work within the golf industry with E-Z-Go. The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee says he has “the gift of the gab.”

Additionally, he’s been a member of the Syracuse Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) since 1993.

“For years he co-chaired the AOH golf tournament, formerly known as the Tony Rogers Memorial. In 2000, Dave was named the Syracuse Hibernian of the Year. He was instrumental in the merger of the Syracuse and Camillus divisions and the early development days of the Syracuse Hunger Project,” said the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Lynch has been the president of the AOH twice, with his second term from 2009 through 2012. He was nominated and elected as a lifetime member of the AOH.

He was also a member of the Syracuse Irish Festival Committee alongside Cahill and was the point person for volunteer recruitment.

Dave and his wife, Kim, are parishioners of St. Patrick and St. Brigid’s Church and reside on the west side of Syracuse.

Gael of the Year, Lauren Kochain

Courtesy of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Per the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s words, the title of Gael of the Year is given annually to a member of the Syracuse community who demonstrates incredible dedication to the Syracuse community. The Parade Committee is honored to recognize Lauren Kochian at the 2024 Gael of the Year.

Kochain is the president of the MOST and has been since 2018. Before she was president, she was an advocate for the MOST Foundation, and was their vice president.

“She has more than 20 years of fund development, marketing, and public relations experience. Lauren is the fourth president of the MOST and the second woman to head the museum. Under her leadership, the museum has seen significant growth and investment, dramatic increases in attendance, and new strategic partnerships with myriad organizations, including Micron,” said the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Kochain was recently awarded the Non-Profit Executive of the Year by the Central New York Business Journal and the recipient of the YWCA Spirit of Women Award.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School and a master’s degree in media management from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School & Whitman School of Management.

She has two kids, Jonas and Helena.

Upcoming events

Dec. 10: Hunger Project Holiday Raffle event , 2 pm-6 pm, Nibsy’s Irish Pub, 201 Ulster St. Fundraiser for Hunger Project, all proceeds benefit the hungry.

, 2 pm-6 pm, Nibsy’s Irish Pub, 201 Ulster St. Fundraiser for Hunger Project, all proceeds benefit the hungry. Jan. 1: Parade registration opens at www.syracusestpatricksparade.org

Feb. 28: Parade applications due from marching units.

from marching units. March 9: 19 th Annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run , Burnet Park, Syracuse, 4-mile run at 11 a.m. with fun run at 10 a.m. Participants and spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate or to make a monetary donation to benefit the Hunger Project. For information, go to www.tiphillrun.com.

, Burnet Park, Syracuse, 4-mile run at 11 a.m. with fun run at 10 a.m. Participants and spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate or to make a monetary donation to benefit the Hunger Project. For information, go to www.tiphillrun.com. March 10: 8: Parade Kickoff Party at Kitty Hoynes at 1 PM featuring entertainment, door prizes

at 1 PM featuring entertainment, door prizes March 15: Painting of the Green Stripe, 9:30 am. Grand Marshal Gala with cocktails, food stations, and entertainment at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 6 p.m.

with cocktails, food stations, and entertainment at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 6 p.m. March 16: Parade Day! Mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, downtown Syracuse, 10 a.m.; 42nd Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade, noon, downtown Syracuse. The parade steps off at Clinton Square and heads south along Salina Street. After the parade, the Marriott Syracuse Downtown will host a party featuring Irish music and dance. NewsChannel 9 WSYR will again provide live coverage of the parade from Noon until 3 pm.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. on March 16, marching through downtown Syracuse along Nancy Duffy Lane (South Salina Street). For more information on the parade, CLICK HERE.