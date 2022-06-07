(WSYR-TV) — Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub, the six-time winner of the state’s best burger award, is sending their 2022 winning burger, the “Holy Smokes Burger” into battle with the best that the state of Iowa has to offer.

Each state’s beef council is looking for bragging rights in a voting contest that is slated to go through June 13. According to the New York Beef Council, Iowa won the vote last year.

Ale ‘n’ Angus has won the state crown for serving the best burger in four-of-the-last-five years. The “Holy Smokes Burger” beat out the likes of Ben’s Fresh, Illusive Restaurant and Bar, and Brewer Union Café out of Brewerton in the final four competition at Onondaga Community College last month.

It was a competition dominated by Central New York. Six-of-the-top-ten finalists hailed from CNY.