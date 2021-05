SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local pub in Syracuse is competing for the title of “best burger” in a contest run through the New York Beef Council and the Iowa Beef Industry council. Ale N’ Angus pub need your help to win the title.

Ale N’ Angus pub’s “Hot n’ Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” is going up against the “‘Bino Burger” from Bambino’s in Ossian, Iowa.

To vote, visit the contest page.