Syracuse’s BeerBoard helping restaurants and bars reopen; now offers touchless SmartMenus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restaurants and bars across the country are getting some help reopening from a Syracuse company.

BeerBoard already had a long list of clients before the pandemic that includes bars, pubs, and restaurants along with ten of the fifteen top brewers.

Their customers include every single Buffalo Wild Wings in the country, which is nearly 1,300 locations, including Township 5 in Camillus.

The roster also includes Hooters, Wing House, Twin Peaks, Mellow Mushroom, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Guinness, Heineken, and New Belgium Brewing (makers of the popular Fat Tire line of beer).

The company, founded in 2005, provides up-to-the-minute data to their customers about beer sales.

Founder and CEO Mark Young says they marked March 16 as the day beer sales dropped to almost nothing as many states went on pause because of COVID-19.

“We saw it as coming back, we can’t hang our heads, we’ve gotta look at how we can help our clients,” Young tells NewsChannel 9.

He says a bar menu might not look the same as establishments reopen because bringing back the right number of taps is important to help keep their profitability up. Young adds, in many cases, it may mean only half right now.

By using data, BeerBoard helps its customers make sure they have the right amount of beer on tap and the right brands. Young says this ensures keg turnover and keeps the beer fresh.

Young explains that the data allows BeerBoard to help its customers manage content for their draft and bottle list on the menu, and even to help them with promoting local features at every store.

It’s this feature that has now led them to introduce SmartMenus. Contactless food menus were already being used by Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters, among others over the past couple weeks.

“We’re now able to give them a full accurate list to a guest when they walk into a restaurant. They can use their phone to do a QR code and pull up the full menu, no apps needed, nothing,” Young tells NewsChannel 9.

He says it eliminates the need for one-time use disposable menus at restaurants and bars, which can be very expensive and not environmentally friendly.

“Coming out of this I think it brought a lot more demand for technology and being more efficient so in a lot of ways BeerBoard was in a position to really be helpful,” Young adds.

