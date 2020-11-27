Syracuse’s Christmas tree lighting to take place virtually Friday night in hour-long event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is over and now the City of Syracuse is ready to get into the holiday spirit with an hour-long virtual Christmas tree lighting event.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse’s Christmas tree is still being hoisted in Clinton Square, but people will only be able to view the tree lighting online in an hour-long event this year.
The City of Syracuse’s “Home for the Holidays” virtual Christmas tree lighting program will kick off on Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m.
The “Home for the Holidays” virtual event will feature performances by national and local acts, clips showcasing Syracuse’s true diversity, tree lighting history and special messages.
“Syracuse will be proud of this show. It features first rate production value and includes nationally known musical acts, along with local talent,” said Mayor Walsh. “It also highlights our community’s rich diversity including holiday greetings delivered by local residents in more than 15 languages. This program really is the next best thing to being there.”
Featured acts during the hour-long special include:
- AJR
- Shaed
- TrumpTight 315
- Victory Temple Youth Choir
- Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner
- Syracuse City Ballet
- Symphoria Youth Orchestra
The hour-long special will be streamed on localsyr.com Friday night.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Schedule for mandatory COVID-19 testing released for 30 schools in Onondaga County
- Baldwinsville Police looking for man who allegedly stole several items from Kinney Drugs
- Voting opens Friday for 5th annual downtown Syracuse Window Wonderland Contest
- Cyber safety for online holiday shopping
- Bills OT Cody Ford out for the season
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App