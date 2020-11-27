Syracuse’s Christmas tree lighting to take place virtually Friday night in hour-long event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is over and now the City of Syracuse is ready to get into the holiday spirit with an hour-long virtual Christmas tree lighting event.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse’s Christmas tree is still being hoisted in Clinton Square, but people will only be able to view the tree lighting online in an hour-long event this year.

The City of Syracuse’s “Home for the Holidays” virtual Christmas tree lighting program will kick off on Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

The “Home for the Holidays” virtual event will feature performances by national and local acts, clips showcasing Syracuse’s true diversity, tree lighting history and special messages.

“Syracuse will be proud of this show. It features first rate production value and includes nationally known musical acts, along with local talent,” said Mayor Walsh. “It also highlights our community’s rich diversity including holiday greetings delivered by local residents in more than 15 languages. This program really is the next best thing to being there.”

Featured acts during the hour-long special include:

AJR

Shaed

TrumpTight 315

Victory Temple Youth Choir

Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner

Syracuse City Ballet

Symphoria Youth Orchestra

The hour-long special will be streamed on localsyr.com Friday night.