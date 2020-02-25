Syracuse’s Empire Brewing brand comes back to life; acquired by Western New York brewery

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Western New York brewery has acquired the brand rights and recipes to the now-defunct Empire Brewing.

The brewery, Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC), based in Chautauqua County, now plans to revive some of Empire’s signature beers.

After filing for bankruptcy in August 2019, Empire Brewing closed its brewery in Cazenovia. The building and equipment were purchased about two months later. Around the same time, Empire’s Armory Square location closed without notice because of a rental dispute.

The rights to its logo, name and beer recipes were not included.

Although it’s unclear which beers will make a comeback and when, Empire produced more than a dozen during its 25 years in business, such as Skinny Atlas Light, Local Grind and Black Magic Stout.

A recent expansion project in neighboring Cattaraugus County will allow Ellicottville Brewing to increase its production capacity.

“I really love the age and depth of Empire’s brand and believed it needed to live on,” said Ellicottville Brewing Company Founder and Owner Peter Kreinheder.

Kreinheder said he and Empire Founder David Kateleski have known each other for many years.

Ellicottville Brewing Company said it plans to sell the beer throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and points east.

