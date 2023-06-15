SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — FlynnStoned, Onondaga County’s first licensed marijuana shop, will open Friday, June 16, in Armory Square.

Owner Mike Flynn, and his wife, Angela, have been remodeling the old Urban Outfitters building since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York State in 2021.

It was only last months that Flynn was awarded his license and set an opening date.

Only customers 21 years or older will be allowed to enter the store. IDs will be scanned, so the amount of product purchased can be tracked per person.

New York State Law limits each person’s daily purchase to three ounces.

Once people are cleared to enter, the showroom is on the second floor. It has glass cases filled with different flavors and formats: flowers, joints, vapes, gummies, beverages and coffee beans.

The products are made by separate businesses granted cultivating licenses, like Beak and Skiff in LaFayette. Other marijuana products are sourced from Ithaca and Skaneateles.

Inside, budtenders will help guide customers through the options and how different products might impact each consumer differently.

Credit cards are not yet accepted, so customers should come with cash to cover their purchase.

FlynnStoned’s opening weekend is being celebrated with a block party. Walton Street will be shut down to traffic to allow spaces for the lines and a concert stage.