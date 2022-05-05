SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse community is mourning the loss of Francis House founder, Sister Kathleen Osbelt.



She passed away Wednesday, May 4 after a courageous battle with cancer.





Sister Kathleen founded Francis house in 1991

Francis House provides a home for people with terminal illnesses.



Highly involved in her community, she was the 2008 Grand Marshal of the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s parade.



Information about services and opportunities to honor Sister Kathleen will be shared by family and close friends in the coming days.