Syracuse’s Hancock Airport seeing small rebound after dismal Spring passenger numbers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The entire airline industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Syracuse Hancock International Airport was not immune to that impact.

In April the Syracuse Airport saw only 8,600 people fly in and out, compared to about 208,000 in April of 2019.

The numbers were only slightly better in May, just over 25,000 travelers, but significantly down compared to May of 2019 where 230,000 people flew in and out of Syracuse.

“It’s surreal, I mean that’s really the only way, you can’t even really imagine it, and then just trying to figure out, okay when is it going to come back because the airlines were also trying figure out what they were doing at the same time,” says Jason Terreri, Executive Director for the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

The one good thing is that the Syracuse Airport saw sky high passenger numbers for several months pre-pandemic.

“Our fiscal year runs July 1st to June 30th, so for this fiscal year we were doing so well at the beginning of the year that from a revenue projection we were fine, even to get through the end of this year,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

In April the Syracuse Airport got $12.9-million in Federal CARES Act funding, which Terreri says will help at the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.

“We’re going to be able to do a couple projects that we desparately need to do, but also to help with the airline recovery we’ve committed to maintain rates and charges and fees for the airlines at the same level they were in 2019 and any difference in revenue and expense we’re making up with our CARES funds,” he says.

Until passenger counts really start to return to where they were leading up to the pandemic expect to see smaller aircraft flying in and out of Syracuse, which was seeing several larger planes because of high passenger counts.

Terreri adds, “In July, right now we don’t have a Delta flight to Atlanta, we’ll be getting the Atlanta flight back in July. We get Denver back in July and then August some of the airlines are predicting to fly a normal schedule that we saw last year.”

As Hancock Airport starts to welcome passengers back, the staff is taking every measure possible to ensure a safe and positive experience while flying through Syracuse.

Airlines serving Syracuse have also implemented several new initiatives to ensure passenger safety such as social distancing on the aircraft, enhanced aircraft cleaning and PPE requirements and recommendations.

Some of the major Syracuse Airport initiatives include:

A hospital-grade misting system is being utilized by the airport’s custodial crew to disinfect the terminal.

UV-C units are being utilized as both upper-room fixtures as well as air handler mounted units. This technology helps interrupt the transmission of airborne infectious diseases.

Social distancing signage throughout the terminal to better inform the traveling public of appropriate spacing practices while utilizing the airport.

Sneeze guards have been installed at airline ticket counters as well as rental car counters.

“We’re doing the hospital grade misting throughout the airport all of those things to get people comfortable traveling again,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

Terreri says parking and ride share pickups are also starting to see increases, and adds that concessions in the airport will be getting back to a more regular schedule as the passenger count goes up there.

