Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond enters the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that Syracuse freshman guard Kadary Richmond has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Richmond appeared in all 28 games for the Orange this season. He averaged more than six points and three assists per game.

He made his first career start against Niagara this season and tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks to help lead SU to a 75-45 win.

He also helped Syracuse to an upset victory against #16/14 Virginia Tech with 13 points off the bench. The 6’5″ freshman also led the Orange in steals this season.