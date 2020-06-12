Syracuse’s new food hall, Salt City Market, growing and adapting to new safety guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Work has not slowed down on the Salt City Market, a new food hall still aiming for a November opening.

It will be 78,000 square feet and four stories tall and will sit at the corner of South Salina Street and West Onondaga Street. It will feature 10 food stalls, a grocery store, a cafe bar, and a teaching kitchen.

The second floor of the building will be office space and the top two floors will hold 26 apartments.

Market Manager Adam Sudmann says about the food hall, ‘The mission is to build up these already powerful entrepreneurs to share culture and make this space where everyone, everyone feels, not just welcome but real ownership.”

Construction on the Salt City Market never stopped, but the design is changing a bit with new COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

“So, we can really think about how many tables do we actually need to have based on what we estimated in the beginning. How far apart do these things need to be? We have the ability to reassess things that we were thinking of planning in terms of events and ways of bringing people together,” says CJ Butler, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Salt City Market.

Sudmann says the food hall design if already big and open inside which will help with social distancing.

“When it does open it has this unique ability to still host quite a number of people and still stay safely distant from one another,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

They are also watching how others are opening new restaurants and even food halls.

Sudmann says, “In fact the day before yesterday we were talking with Food Hall opening in San Francisco this summer, we’re watching them, we’re learning from them.”

Butler tells NewsChannel 9, “Rome is not built in a day and it’s going to take time to build the kind of really strong community we envision for Salt City Market but we’re going to do it.”

They’re calling it a ‘Food Hall for All’ where people can try great food in a fun, cool comfortable space with the goal of strengthening the Syracuse community.

“You’re wondering what do I do today, well, let me check to see what’s going on at the Salt City Market, that’s our dream.”

The plan is still to be ready for a November opening, but they say to watch for some kind of curbside pop-up to test some recipes in July.

