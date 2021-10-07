Syracuse’s newest centenarian honored with Senate Proclamation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, Cornelia Garvin Kinney celebrated her 100th birthday. On her special day, Senator John Mannion honored Cornelia with an official Senate Proclamation.

Cornelia, who was born October 6, 1921, in Oneida, taught at the Maria Regina Catholic Junior College. She and her husband John Kinney had six children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Cornelia with her husband John.

“Those who know Cornelia best describe her as tough but kind and at the center of a large and loving family. It was an honor to join her loved ones to recognize not only her longevity but also her wit, wisdom, and sharp sense of humor,” Sen. Mannion said.

In her younger years, Cornelia was an avid golfer and tennis player. She still lives on her own in Central New York and says the secret to a long life is a daily helping of golden raisins soaked in gin.

Happy birthday, Cornelia.