Syracuse’s outdoor dining on Walton Street extended throughout October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Outdoor dining will continue on Walton Street through the rest of October announced Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.
The weekend street closures for restaurants will be modified for the month. The 100 block of Walton Street will close to traffic from Friday morning to Monday morning.
The 200 block of Walton Street will close Friday morning through Saturday night and reopen Sunday morning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Not a bad afternoon with a little sun and a spotty shower for a few
- Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to be arraigned Monday at Hall of Justice, facing two felonies
- News on the Go: Afternoon Edition 10/5/20
- How To Help Your Kids Navigate The Holiday Season During COVID-19
- Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Is Underway
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App