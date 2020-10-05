Syracuse’s outdoor dining on Walton Street extended throughout October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Outdoor dining will continue on Walton Street through the rest of October announced Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

The weekend street closures for restaurants will be modified for the month. The 100 block of Walton Street will close to traffic from Friday morning to Monday morning.

The 200 block of Walton Street will close Friday morning through Saturday night and reopen Sunday morning.

