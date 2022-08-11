SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022.

The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality.

The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and offers hot meals 7 days a week. To keep operating when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the center pivoted to take-out meals only. This change required only 15-20 volunteers to prepare meals.

The return to dine-in service on September 12 will require over 50.

If you would like to volunteer, visit the Samaritan Center website. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. There are shifts available every day!