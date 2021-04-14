Syracuse’s ShotSpotter returns after being cut due to pandemic budget concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An important tool for Syracuse Police to combat crime is coming back.

ShotSpotter, a technology that detects the sound of gunfire from street poles and alerts police, is being reinstated and should be operational by next week.

“With confirmation of American Rescue Plan funding to the City of Syracuse last month, Mayor Walsh requested ShotSpotter be reinstated in the Syracuse Police Department budget. The Department began the process of restarting the service on Monday. The ShotSpotter service provider expects to have the system fully operational next week. Mayor Walsh has also asked Chief Buckner to explore expanding ShotSpotter in the coming year.” Statement from First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile

The coronavirus pandemic led Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to cut $18.1 million from the budget last year before federal funding was released to local municipalities. ShotSpotter was one of those items cut.

Mayor Walsh announced the program’s return in his budget address to the Common Council last week.