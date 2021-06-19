Syracuse’s southside celebrates Juneteenth and looks to the future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– June 19 marks the 56th anniversary of the day Union soldiers brought freedom to the enslaved in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Community members in Syracuse gathered together all across the city to celebrate this monumental day of freedom but also to educate one another about what the day means.

“So Juneteenth is an opportunity where we can educate our African American people and the poor people of our communities whether they are here in Syracuse or across the United States,” said Charles Pierce-El, the event organizer of the Juneteenth Resource Fair and Celebration.

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday on Thursday after President Biden signed the bill into law, making it the first federal holiday to obtain legal observance since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

“It felt great,” Pierce-El said. “Anytime you can be recognized as a nation of people and celebrate our warriors and our people that were in slavery and stuff and knowing that it’s no longer in existence and stuff, so it should be a national holiday, it’s way overdue.”

But this Juneteenth event was more than just a celebration, it was also an opportunity for the community to gather and build on this momentum, learning about key issues such as the I-81 project and potential new housing developments.

“We’re looking forward to sharing information making people aware that even though 81 is coming down it needs to come down the right way,” said New York Civil Liberties Union I-81 project coordinator, David Rufus. “And the right way is making sure that people that live in this community and have their footprint here are not impacted negatively.”

Using their voices to advocate for the changes they want to see and working to create a better future for generations to come.