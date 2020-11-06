Syracuse’s top cop, not a cop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says he will no longer pursue obtaining New York State police officer certification.

Buckner was hired by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh almost two years ago. He had one year from hire to get his certification, and then last November was granted an additional year.

Buckner, in a statement to the department shared with the news media says it was the running requirement that stood in his way.

“During the past two years and with the assistance of many colleagues in the department, I have completed all of the 350 hours of classroom training for my state certification, as well as the proficiency tests for defense tactics, firearms, and emergency vehicle operations. While I have improved my fitness and can complete the majority of the physical requirements, I am unable to finish the 1.5 mile run in the required time. With the next deadline approaching early December, I have decided at this time not to continue to pursue state certification. This decision does not impact my ability to serve as Chief. Out of respect for the certification process and all those who have completed it, I will not wear a police uniform while serving as your Chief. Throughout this process, I have met many talented instructors that work for the Syracuse Police Department, and I’ve been impressed by the quality of instruction. I want to offer special thanks to the Training Academy staff for their guidance and assistance during my training. I also greatly appreciate the countless number of people who have offered encouragement and prayers. My commitment to this department and to being your Chief has never been stronger. Thank you for the work you all do every day for our department and our City.” Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner

Buckner can continue as police chief, but only as a civilian manager of the department, he is not a police officer.

Buckner came to Syracuse from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was the police chief.

