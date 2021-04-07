Syracuse’s virtual tree lighting recognized with award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s “Home for the Holidays” virtual tree lighting ceremony that took place in November has won the 2020 Special Event Award from the Central New York Recreation and Park Society.

“There may be no better example of our community coming together than the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony. During the coldest and darkest days of the pandemic this past winter, when health restrictions prevented us from coming together to enjoy the tree lighting, this city found a way to do it virtually,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “I want to thank our team at Parks and Cumulus Media, and all of the members of the community who represented their cultures and contributed their talent.”

The event premiered on multiple social media channels in November. Due to the pandemic, the City of Syracuse streamed the ceremony which featured local and national musical acts surrounding the traditional event.