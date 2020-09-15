Syracuse’s Walk 4 CMT Going Virtual

September is Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) awareness month and despite COVID-19 making the annual local event virtual organizers are getting creative.

Anyone can participate in Syracuse Walk 4 CMT virtual walk anywhere and even donate on or before September 30th. Donations made between the end of the month will be doubled up to $200,000.

They will also be holding a Facemask Fashion Show via Zoom on Saturday September 19 at 11am. A prize will be awarded for the best homemade Facemask! To participate you can contact cmtsyracuse@gmail.com

For more information on Charcot Marie Tooth visit CMTAUSA.org.