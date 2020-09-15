Syracuse’s Walk 4 CMT Going Virtual

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

September is Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) awareness month and despite COVID-19 making the annual local event virtual organizers are getting creative.

Anyone can participate in Syracuse Walk 4 CMT virtual walk anywhere and even donate on or before September 30th. Donations made between the end of the month will be doubled up to $200,000.

They will also be holding a Facemask Fashion Show via Zoom on Saturday September 19 at 11am. A prize will be awarded for the best homemade Facemask! To participate you can contact cmtsyracuse@gmail.com

For more information on Charcot Marie Tooth visit CMTAUSA.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected