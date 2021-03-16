Syracuse’s west side will soon have a grocery store again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a void around 301 Gifford Street in Syracuse.

“Nojaim’s was taken out and it left the community down,” said Zakeem Rutledge, who lives in the area.

Nojaim Brothers Supermarket closed in 2017, turning the west side into a food desert.

“Thirty-percent of our neighbors don’t have access to transportation, so they have to walk to get their food,” said Kevin Frank who is the Executive Director of the Brady Faith Center.

The organization provides a number of services, including a farm. It plans to open Brady Market in part of the space where Nojaim’s used to be.

“You’re going to come into the store and you’re going to see healthy and fresh and great produce. Some of it will come from our Brady Farm, two miles away,” Frank explained as he gave a tour. He added, “You’re not going to get healthier, fresher, better tasting food than farm fresh food.”

It won’t be a one-stop shop, but will have grocery staples, including a meat department and hot food section. Sixteen people from the community have already been hired. The space will be more than just a market.

“We’re coming into what we call the healing space,” Frank said. “And in this space, every worker will have access to a case manager, a mentor, therapy if they choose, and learning circles. So all that will happen in this space.”

No longer a void, the staff have better words to describe what will soon be Brady Market.

Danielle Allen, who will be a Team Leader, described it as, “Faith, love, family.”

Rutledge will be a Lead Navigator for men. He said his word would be, “love.”

Zinaya Adjei will be a Peer Supporter and said for her, “Hope is the word.”

Brady Market is expected to open in late April. It costs about $1.5 million and is funded through donations and grants. To make a donation you can call Brady Faith Center at (315) 472-9077.