Syracuse’s Woodlawn Cemetery to host wreaths exhibit August 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is coming to Woodlawn Cemetery Sunday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit honors those who serve the country, and their families. Meanwhile, teaching the next generation about the value of freedom across all 50 states.

This year’s theme is “Live Up to their Legacy.” The event is free and open to the public.

It’s the third year Woodlawn Cemetery has participated in the event. Last year, Woodlawn Cemetery was able to place nearly 1,500 wreaths on the graves of veterans.

This year, wreath sponsorships are available to the public for $15 and are made through the Woodlawn Cemetery Page on the WAA website through Sponsoring Organizations. Woodlawn Cemetery hopes to reach its goal of adorning the graves of all 2,500 veterans interred here.