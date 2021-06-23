SyracuseServes connecting CNY veterans to resources

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 first reported on a new program coming to Syracuse back in January. On Wednesday, that program, SyracuseServes, was launched at Syracuse University’s National Veterans Resource Center.

It will be a one-stop-shop for Central New York veterans who need to be connected with resources in the community.

“It is to essentially bridge this population to the larger network of community-connected resources that exist in CNY,” said Mike Hayne, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University.

SyracuseServes is part of a national initiative called AmericaServes. During the launch of the program on Wednesday, Channel 9 spoke with a veteran from Pennsylvania who said this initiative saved his life.

Kevin Carmichael, who benefitted from PAServes, left the army after serving in Iraq 16 years ago. When he got back to his home in Pittsburgh, he felt lost.

“When you’re in the military, you’re just supported. every hour, every minute of the day. I was never left to make my own decisions. I was never on my own to wake up in the morning, even. And when you get out of the military, it’s the exact opposite,” Carmichael said.

Eventually, he was homeless. Then, he found PAServes.

“They helped me get connected to everything. Housing assistance, emergency financial assistance. I got this suit through the network. Helped me get back into school. just supported me all the way around,” Carmichael said.

That same program now has a local branch, dubbed, SyracuseServes. It will operate right out of the National Veteran’s Resource Center. Thought the building is closed to visitors during the summer months, the service is still accessible.

SyracuseServes was a major initiative announced in Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s State of the City Address back in January.

“The city of Syracuse has never really had a specific area where the city has supported veterans,” said Mayor Walsh.

It’s not that the services don’t exist in CNY, it’s just that they may not be intertwined. This program works to change that.

“A lot of times, we don’t know what’s available to you. And no matter how much googling we do, we could never really get, you could never really find all the services that are available to veterans,” Carmichael said.

To learn more about the program, click here to head to IVMF’s website. There will also be more information at this link soon.

For a simple connection to services, call 1-877-797-8381 or 1(877) SYR-VET-1.