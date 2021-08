SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Syrenity Bar and Market” is open for business at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.









Located in Terminal A, the bar will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Travelers can expect a wide selection of local wine and craft beer, sit down meal options, and a grab-and-go section for those looking for a quick bite on the run.