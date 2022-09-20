(WSYR-TV) — #SYRFoodTrucks are steering into the fall season for their annual Fall Festival at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, September 24!
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m and will feature the following:
- Up to 50 locally owned food trucks
- Over 100 artisan vendors
- Live entertainment in two locations
- Affordable food samples from each truck
- Craft beer and wine slushies
- Kids and art zones
- And so much more!
People can buy pre-sale tickets for the festival here and kids under 12 are free. Parking is free of cost and entrances will be at the main gate and at the back of Chevy Court.
The food truck line-up includes the following:
- Byblos Street Grill
- Cue-Dogs
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- Carvel DeWitt
- PB&J’s Lunchbox
- Birdsong Café
- Bold Coast Lobster Co
- Limp Lizard BBQ
- It’s a Utica Thing!
- Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos
- Sarita’s Food Truck
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Fair Deli
- Ji-Woo’s Cupbops
- Petit Nosh
- Café Jarosz
- Driftwood BBQ
- Bob Barkers
- Barlow’s Concessions
- Muzzis Italian Ice
- Calle Tropical
- Oompa Loompyas
- D&G’s Mac & Cheese
- Leo’s Donuts
- The Baked Potato Express
- Exhale Café & Bakeshop
- Yum Yum Shack
- Spud Shack
- Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn
- Glazed & Confused
- Waffle Overload
- Baga Bowls To Go
- Wolf’s Patio Pizza
- Lieh & Steigerwald’s
- Macarollin’
- KO-BQ Korean Fusion Grill
- Elm Street Tacos
- Theo Petros
- Skippy’s Ice Cream
- Baja Cali Taco Co
- Mamacita’s
- Shaved Ice
Live music includes the following in two locations:
Chevy Court Stage Schedule
- Ditch Daises from 12 to 1 p.m.
- Brownskin from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.
- Bill Ali & Against The Grain from 3 to 4:15 p.m.
- My So Called Band from 4:45 to 6 p.m.
- The Ripcords from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Dark Hallow from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Center of Progress Schedule
- Evan & Caitlin from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Tiger from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
- DMB Dance Productions from 2 to 2:45 p.m.
- Just Joe from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Jeff The Magic Man from 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Dyland Spadaro from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Lisa Lee Trio from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
- Ryan Mackie from 7:15 to 8 p.m.
The Center of Progress will also hold the Artisan Village, KidZone, and pARTy Zone from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sign up in advance to be a part of the Splatter pARTy with Right Mind Syracuse here.
The first 150 guests will have the chance to paint a free pumpkin and the first 50 guests can decorate their own tote bag for free!
Even if you aren’t one of those first guests, there is still so much to offer!
- Free balloon twisting
- Low-cost face painting
- Sand art
- Spin art
- Caricatures
- Bounces house
- And more!
For more information click here or email info@syracusefoodtrucks.com for questions.