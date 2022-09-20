(WSYR-TV) — #SYRFoodTrucks are steering into the fall season for their annual Fall Festival at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, September 24!

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m and will feature the following:

Up to 50 locally owned food trucks

Over 100 artisan vendors

Live entertainment in two locations

Affordable food samples from each truck

Craft beer and wine slushies

Kids and art zones

And so much more!

People can buy pre-sale tickets for the festival here and kids under 12 are free. Parking is free of cost and entrances will be at the main gate and at the back of Chevy Court.

The food truck line-up includes the following:

Byblos Street Grill

Cue-Dogs

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Carvel DeWitt

PB&J’s Lunchbox

Birdsong Café

Bold Coast Lobster Co

Limp Lizard BBQ

It’s a Utica Thing!

Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos

Sarita’s Food Truck

The Angry Pig BBQ

Fair Deli

Ji-Woo’s Cupbops

Petit Nosh

Café Jarosz

Driftwood BBQ

Bob Barkers

Barlow’s Concessions

Muzzis Italian Ice

Calle Tropical

Oompa Loompyas D&G’s Mac & Cheese

Leo’s Donuts

The Baked Potato Express

Exhale Café & Bakeshop

Yum Yum Shack

Spud Shack

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn

Glazed & Confused

Waffle Overload

Baga Bowls To Go

Wolf’s Patio Pizza

Lieh & Steigerwald’s

Macarollin’

KO-BQ Korean Fusion Grill

Elm Street Tacos

Theo Petros

Skippy’s Ice Cream

Baja Cali Taco Co

Mamacita’s

Shaved Ice

Live music includes the following in two locations:

Chevy Court Stage Schedule Ditch Daises from 12 to 1 p.m.

Brownskin from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Bill Ali & Against The Grain from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

My So Called Band from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

The Ripcords from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dark Hallow from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Center of Progress Schedule Evan & Caitlin from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tiger from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

DMB Dance Productions from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Just Joe from 3 to 4 p.m.

Jeff The Magic Man from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Dyland Spadaro from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Lisa Lee Trio from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Ryan Mackie from 7:15 to 8 p.m. The Center of Progress will also hold the Artisan Village, KidZone, and pARTy Zone from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up in advance to be a part of the Splatter pARTy with Right Mind Syracuse here.

The first 150 guests will have the chance to paint a free pumpkin and the first 50 guests can decorate their own tote bag for free!

Even if you aren’t one of those first guests, there is still so much to offer!

Free balloon twisting

Low-cost face painting

Sand art

Spin art

Caricatures

Bounces house

And more!

For more information click here or email info@syracusefoodtrucks.com for questions.