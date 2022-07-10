(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703.
The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time and location through August 23, rain or shine.
Over ten locally-owned food trucks, along with live music, will be featured each week.
The food trucks and live music that will be included on July 12 include the following:
Live music
- Colin Aberdeen
Food trucks
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- Theo Petros
- Funk ‘n Waffles
- It’s a Utica Thing!
- Bold Coast Lobster Co
- PB&J’s Lunchbox
- Balkan Street Food
- Oompa Loompyas
- Mamacitas Food Truck
- Limp Lizard BBQ
- D&G’s Mac & Cheese
- The Birdsong Cafe
For more information including menus, a full schedule, and ordering ahead from food trucks, click here.