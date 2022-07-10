(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703.

The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time and location through August 23, rain or shine.

Over ten locally-owned food trucks, along with live music, will be featured each week.

The food trucks and live music that will be included on July 12 include the following:

Live music

Colin Aberdeen

Food trucks

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Theo Petros

Funk ‘n Waffles

It’s a Utica Thing!

Bold Coast Lobster Co

PB&J’s Lunchbox

Balkan Street Food

Oompa Loompyas

Mamacitas Food Truck

Limp Lizard BBQ

D&G’s Mac & Cheese

The Birdsong Cafe

For more information including menus, a full schedule, and ordering ahead from food trucks, click here.