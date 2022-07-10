(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703.

The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time and location through August 23, rain or shine.

Over ten locally-owned food trucks, along with live music, will be featured each week.

The food trucks and live music that will be included on July 12 include the following:

Live music

  • Colin Aberdeen

Food trucks

  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
  • Theo Petros
  • Funk ‘n Waffles
  • It’s a Utica Thing!
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co
  • PB&J’s Lunchbox
  • Balkan Street Food
  • Oompa Loompyas
  • Mamacitas Food Truck
  • Limp Lizard BBQ
  • D&G’s Mac & Cheese
  • The Birdsong Cafe

For more information including menus, a full schedule, and ordering ahead from food trucks, click here.