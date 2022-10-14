WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sysco and members of Teamsters Local 317 reached an agreement on Friday to end the recent strike.

The union telling NewsChannel 9 that a new deal with the company had been approved by workers. Among the highlights, a $7-an-hour increase for drivers over the next five years. This includes a $6-an-hour increase for those who work in the warehouse.

The union expects workers to be back on the job this Sunday.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a Sysco spokesperson saying,