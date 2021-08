BLOSSVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The impact of ‘Fred’ was certainly felt throughout Central New York. NewsChannel 9 viewers have been sending in pictures and videos all day with the damage the rain has done.

TA-GA-SOKE Campgrounds in Blossvale saw its fair share of rain with sites overcome with water.

Take a look at the damage in the pictures below sent by a viewer named Shaun: