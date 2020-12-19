Table Community Food Pantry serves hundreds of families with Christmas food giveaway Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families in Central New York had the opportunity to receive free food Saturday morning, as the Table Community Food Pantry hosted a giveaway.

From 10 a.m. until noon, people could stop by Living Word Church in Syracuse and pick up free Christmas food items.

The Table Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving food giveaway served about 950 families, and they were hoping to serve 1,000 families with their Christmas giveaway on Saturday.

“We just feel that with the pandemic and with so many families out of work and in need, this is the least we can do as a community, to come together as our church community and really help those in need,” Sharon Bonney, Co-Director at the Table Food Pantry, said.

The Table Food Pantry’s next scheduled food giveaway is for the second weekend in January.