Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Taco Bell rolling out at-home taco bar kits

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Curbside orders and drive-thrus are the new norm when dining out, but Taco Bell is helping you bring a fiesta back to your home.

The company is rolling out taco bar kits on Friday.

The taco bars will feed a group of six. It includes eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, and six ounces of tortilla chips.

Plus no taco bar would be complete without the seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and hot sauce packets.

The taco bar is available for delivery or you can pick them up at some Taco Bell drive thrus.

The chain says it wanted to have the kits out in time for Cinco de Mayo. The entire package is just $25.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected