Take 5 For NY initiative encourages residents to stay connected during time of social distancing and quarantines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Association of Counties launched a new campaign to encourage residents to connect with their family, friends, and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties across the state have been using #Take5ForNY to encourage residents to take just five minutes a day to call a friend, loved one, or neighbor who may be alone and feeling isolated during this period of social distancing.
Taking just five minutes to say hello and check on someone, offer a helping hand, could lift someone’s spirit.
Social distancing is difficult on all of us, but takes an even greater toll on seniors, people living alone, and those living with depression, anxiety, or addiciton.
The point of this initiative is to connect to those people within the community who could us it the most.
Encourage others to participate by using #Take5ForNY on social media platforms.
