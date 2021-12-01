Take 5 New York Lottery winner sold in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery announced that a Take 5 ticket was sold in Camillus and the lucky winner won a $41,109 prize.

The recipient purchased their ticket at Tops Markets #358, located at 5335 West Genesee St. in Camillus.

For the unlucky players, there is good news. The New York Lottery says they are the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, responsible for lending out $3.59 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to help support education in New York State.

The Take 5 drawing airs twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.