TAKE 5 top-prize ticket worth over $21K sold in Syracuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced on Thursday there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Apr 14 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Cropseyville, Manhattan and Syracuse. The tickets were sold at:

  • Tamarac Wine & Spirits in Tamarac Plaza in Cropseyville, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,034.50
  • Rocky’s News on Salina Street in Syracuse, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,034.50
  • Varick Iconic News on Varick Street in Manhattan, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,322

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area