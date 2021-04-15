TAKE 5 top-prize ticket worth over $21K sold in Syracuse

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced on Thursday there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Apr 14 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Cropseyville, Manhattan and Syracuse. The tickets were sold at:

Tamarac Wine & Spirits in Tamarac Plaza in Cropseyville, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,034.50

Rocky’s News on Salina Street in Syracuse, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,034.50

Varick Iconic News on Varick Street in Manhattan, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,322

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.