LIVERPOOL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold on July 22 as a Take 5 Midday drawing.

The ticket awarded $20,427.50 and was purchased at a Kinney Drugs located at 437 Electronics PKWY in Liverpool.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket, must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or if you know someone who is, help is available by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).