TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery is looking for a big winner in Watertown.

One lucky person bought the winning TAKE 5 ticket Tuesday, June 1st at the Gold Star Deli.

The person is one of two winners, the other winning ticket coming from Ridgewood, N.Y. down by Queens. The two winning tickets are worth $30,464 each.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.