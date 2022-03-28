ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket for Take 5 was sold in Oneida for the March 26 midday drawing.

According to NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $20,077.50 and was purchased at the Circle K located at 4835 State Route 365 in Oneida. Individuals who purchased a ticket for the midday drawing on March 26 can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.