Take a break from COVID-19 and respond to the U.S. Census

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t received your invitation to respond to the U.S. Census in the mail just yet, you should any day now.

The once every ten year count is required by the U.S. Constitution, and determines how many representatives in Congress each state gets. It also determines the allocation of federal money for a variety of programs.

You can respond online, by phone, or regular mail, and should only take you a short amount of time.

Dan Cummings recently talked to Census Bureau Regional Director Jeff T. Behler about the process.

