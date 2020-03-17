Take a look inside Onondaga County’s now-activated Emergency Operations Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 20 years, Onondaga County has activated its Emergency Operations Center.
It’s a room in the basement of Onondaga County’s civic center that’s ready to use when necessary.
It’s packed full of computers and technology and offers a representative of every applicable agency for the county and City of Syracuse an assigned seat at the table.
When activated, the room allows different government departments a space to work in the same room and communicate with one another the latest information.
Large monitors on the wall provide social media updates and a world map with every confirmed case of COVID-19.
The last time it was used was during the Y2K fears, and before that, during the Labor Day Storm in 1998.
