Take a stroll along the Oswego Canal thanks to a new free snowshoeing excursion

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Have you ever thought about snowshoeing but haven’t had a chance to try it? Well, now may be a perfect time with all of the fresh powder on the ground and a new initiative in the Port City.

The New York State Canal Corporation has teamed up with Oswego Expeditions and the Port of Oswego Authority to launch a free snowshoeing excursion for both children and adults throughout the month of February.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith and Storm Team Meteorologist geared up and checked out the fun themselves.

On the Canals is a free, recreational program offering unique, seasonal opportunities to experience the outdoors on the New York State Canal system and the adjoining Empire State Trail is part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s Reimagine the Canals initiative.

These excursions help promote local businesses, like Oswego Expeditions, through increasing visits and tourism along the Canal System.

Snowshoe & Book (Excursion #1): A free, guide-led snowshoe experience for adults and children 8+ along the snow swept banks of the Oswego Canal. The tour starts and ends at the Oswego Expeditions headquarters. At the end of the excursion, participants can visit the River’s End Bookstore where they can learn more about Arctic explorers or the history of the Oswego Canal.

Participants get a $10 gift certificate for the purchase of new book.

Dates: February 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, & 20

Times: 11 am, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Adults & children 8+

Snowshoes & trekking poles provided

Kids on the Canal (Excursion #2): This free kid-friendly guided snowshoeing experience along the Oswego Canal is available for children ages 6+ and their families during the February Winter School Break. Children will learn the exciting winter sport of snowshoeing with help from trained snowshoeing guides at Oswego Expeditions.

Dates: February 21-27

Times: 10 am, 12pm & 2pm

Adults & children 6+

Snowshoes + Hot Cocoa provided

Full Moon Snowshoe Trek (Excursion #3): A one-night-only full moon snowshoe trek along the Oswego Canal will be held on Feb 16. This trek is recommended for adults and kids (ages 12+) to enjoy the peace and serenity of a crisp winter’s night.

Date: February 16

Times: 8 pm & 11 pm

Adults & kids, 12+

Snowshoes & trekking poles provide

How to register:

To register, visit www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals

Location: 3 Basin Street Oswego, New York 13126

All tours are weather dependent

Learn more about Oswego Expeditions by clicking here.