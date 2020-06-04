Tale of two counties: Onondaga Co. considers layoffs as Monroe Co. gives workers hazard pay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two different financial situations are developing in comparing Onondaga County with its neighboring big county down the Thruway, Monroe County.

When the U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act and the end of March, it offered local governments money to fund coronavirus-fighting expenses. But for counties to get any of that money, its population had to be more than 500,000 people.

Monroe County, with 741,770, received about $129 million.

Onondaga County, which falls just under the cut-off with 460,528, got nothing.

That gives Monroe County the ability to offers its county workforce on the frontlines hazard pay.

Onondaga County has similar expenses to fight coronavirus, made worse by a $125 million-plus budget hole, which might be balanced by laying off 200 workers.

Federal money wouldn’t necessarily fill that hole instead of layoffs, but would it take care of the coronavirus expenses and offer a less striking difference between Syracuse and Rochester.

