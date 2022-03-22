SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are a couple of days into spring. The sun is shining, the snow is melting and the trash is blowing along side roads and highways.

“It signals a season change,” said Visit Syracuse President and CEO Danny Liedka. “Clearly every year the snow melts, there’s certainly some things left behind.”

It’s what visitors will see as they drive into Syracuse.

“I think visitors, they see what you and I both see,” Liedka added. “We don’t like to see it but i know that motivates our community to get involved and get it cleaned up as quickly as possible.”

We reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation about the trash on the highway, particularly Interstate 81. In a statement a spokesperson wrote:

“The New York State Department of Transportation dedicates significant resources to litter pick-up efforts, including along the I-81 corridor in Syracuse. DOT’s maintenance forces and local contractors remove several tons of litter from state highways in Central New York throughout the year and Adopt-A-Highway sponsors hire contractors who do the same. Additionally, every spring NYSDOT staff members take part in the annual Trash Blitz. That program removed over 900 bags of litter from state highways in the region, including sections of I-81, in 2021. Litter is unsightly and harmful to the environment, which is why we all need to take responsibility for preventing it by practicing good habits and encouraging others to do the same. Clean roadways are safer for everyone and allow highway crews to focus on infrastructure maintenance and repair.” New York State Department of Transportation Spokesperson

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse also has clean up crews for city streets.

“We celebrate Earth Day everyday,” said Merike Treier who is the Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse. “We have a crew that is outside daily, picking up litter, removing trash, helping with graffiti removal and things like that just because we know how important it is for people to see clean, attractive, well-kept public spaces.”

You can help too! If you want to get some friends or co-workers together, the Downtown Committee is hosting an Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 23rd.

OCRRA is also hosting an event that weekend if you want to do some cleaning in your neighborhood