Tap Into Tap Root Fields Marcellus Farm

Tap Root Fields Marcellus Farm is dedicated to cultivating an array of heirloom vegetables, along

with fiber and grain hemp. The team in Marcellus, which is a branch of Tap Root Fields in Skaneateles New York, is on a mission to help transform American farms and the food that is grown on them.

Their ideas were born out of a way to use hemp and CBD in our everyday foods that could be beneficial to people and strengthening local food systems.



TRF will be selling fresh produce at our “Root to You” farm stand in Skaneateles, along with

other products crafted from Marcellus Fields. In the meantime to learn more visit TapRootFields.com.