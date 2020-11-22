Targeted COVID-19 testing sites coming to 2 Syracuse zip codes Tuesday

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two zip codes in the Syracuse area, 13204 and 13208, will have targeted COVID-19 testing sites set up in their area on Tuesday.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and with Governor Cuomo issuing a “Yellow Zone” in parts of Onondaga County, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the targeted testing sites via Twitter on Sunday.

@TheOncenter asymptomatic testing 257 tests with 2 positives.

We will be doing Surgical testing in the 13204 and 13208 zip codes next week for those zip codes only. Sites will be announced tomorrow. We will have pre registration available tomorrow at https://t.co/fL8abbYyzB — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 22, 2020

The county executive said the exact locations of the testing sites will be announced Monday, and the targeted testing sites are only for people who live within those zip codes.

13204 Zip Code:

13208 Zip Code:

People won’t be able to make an appointment for the targeted testing sites until Monday, but when it is available, you can make an appointment by clicking here.

McMahon said more targeted COVID-19 testing sites could be announced later this week as well.

As far as the numbers are concerned, McMahon said Onondaga County had its best day of the week with Saturday’s testing, as only 3.10% of the test results came back positive.

It was announced Saturday that Onondaga County had over 100 people in the hospital with COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, and that number stayed flat at 102 on Sunday.

Although the positive rate from Saturday’s tests may have been lower, more than 200 people still tested positive for the virus Saturday. McMahon said the majority of those new cases, 139, came from community spread. 19 of the new cases came from colleges and universities within the county.

The good news in Onondaga County is no new deaths were reported from COVID-19.

For more news regarding Onondaga County and COVID-19, click here.