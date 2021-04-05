Target’s car seat trade-in event happening this week

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, parents can take advantage of Target’s annual car seat trade-in event.

The retailer is accepting all types of car seats, old or damaged, and in exchange, customers will get a 20% discount towards a new seat, base, travel system, or other baby gear.

Since its launch in April of 2016, Target’s car seat trade-in program has recycled more than 1 million car seats equalling 17 million pounds of plastic.

The promotion runs through April 17. Click here to learn more about the program and the increased safety precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

