OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Recruiting and retaining was a big topic of conversation at Thursday’s the Oswego County Child Protective Advisory Committee meeting.

This need really came to light for Oswego County Department of Social Services in March after the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks from Palermo. His mother and stepfather were arrested for severe neglect.

Members of CPAC discussed what a caseworker goes through. Some described it as awful. “To homes and things, it’s incredibly dangerous,” said Dr. Dennis Mullaney, who is a committee member. “I can’t imagine a young woman or a young man going by themselves, we know the horror of these places.”

They also discussed the pay and how difficult it is to keep them. The committee chair went over some the struggles the Department of Social Services is going through. “There are currently 15 caseworker vacancies and eight of those have occurred in the last three week,” said Geri Geitner. “This is urgency, this is a matter of safety.”

So to focus on hiring, training, and keeping these workers, they’re creating a task force.”And your point about people still willing to join DSS and be caseworkers and go out there on the frontlines despite all of the challenges, really for me makes it even more of a pressing responsibility to take care of them and be sure that they have he tools they need to meet the needs of our children,” said Geitner.

The committee will be meeting in May to discuss this further.