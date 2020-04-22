Taste of Syracuse 2020 cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, organizers have decided to cancel the Taste of Syracuse.

As one of Central New York’s largest and fastest-growing food and music festivals, the Taste of Syracuse was slated to begin the weekend of Friday, June 5.

“With so much uncertainty pertaining to large gatherings such as concerts and festivals, Galaxy Events has decided to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Taste of Syracuse for 2020,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Media. “The safety and wellbeing of our vendors and festival goers has always been our number one concern. We plan to bring back the event bigger and better than ever in 2021.”