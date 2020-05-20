Taste of Syracuse announces virtual event set for June 5 and 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Taste of Syracuse will go on…with a twist.

“To ensure the health and safety of our guests, we have made the decision to hold The Summit Federal Credit Union Taste of Syracuse virtually on June 5 and 6 from the event’s Facebook page, @TasteOfSyracuse, starting at 6 p.m. each evening,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer for Galaxy Media. “Festival-goers are encouraged to still ‘eat their hearts out’ by creating their favorite restaurants’ Taste recipes and competing to be a ‘TOPS Chef’ for a chance to win a $50 gift card to both Tops Friendly Markets and a local restaurant.”

Recipe cards are available on the Taste of Syracuse website, and participants are encouraged to shop at Tops Friendly Markets. To be eligible, participants share pictures of their creations and tag The Summit Federal Credit Union and Tops Friendly Markets on the Taste of Syracuse Facebook page. Winning entries will be featured on the event’s website and social channels.

“The Taste of Syracuse isn’t just about food and music; it’s about bringing our community together,” said Wojtaszek. “We knew that we needed to come up with a way to still give Syracuse a ‘taste’ of the festival, showcase our local bands and restaurants, and help out an important local organization, the Food Bank of Central New York. We hope the community will join us – via our virtual Taste – as we listen to live music, eat and support the Food Bank.”

A “Taste Takeout Special” initiative will also be available where restaurants, food vendors, and local wine and distillery vendors that were set to participate in the original event will now prepare special food and beverage deals available for takeout beginning June 5 through June 12. A full list of participants, menu items, and information will be posted on the Taste of Syracuse website.

“Tastes” of the live festival, such as “best of” music from year’s past and present, food segments, contests, celebrity shout-outs and more will also be available on the event’s website and Facebook page along with a schedule of the online events that will happen both Friday and Saturday.

Music – The Taste of Syracuse has always featured great food AND music. We’ll set the stage on your computer or smartphone and you can sing along to some of your favorites! From local acts to past national recording artists, get ready to get on your feet and sing along.



The Taste of Syracuse has always featured great food AND music. We’ll set the stage on your computer or smartphone and you can sing along to some of your favorites! From local acts to past national recording artists, get ready to get on your feet and sing along. Food – Many of our restaurants will be offering delicious Taste Takeouts for you to enjoy. We’ll talk to them and take a look at the delicious items that they’ll be offering during the virtual Taste of Syracuse weekend.



Many of our restaurants will be offering delicious Taste Takeouts for you to enjoy. We’ll talk to them and take a look at the delicious items that they’ll be offering during the virtual Taste of Syracuse weekend. Taste Recipes – Do you have what it takes to be our “Tops Chef”? Take a look at the recipe cards located on the website and create your favorite at home. Be sure to take a picture and tag The Summit Federal Credit Union and Tops Friendly Markets for your chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card and a $50 gift card to Tops.



Do you have what it takes to be our “Tops Chef”? Take a look at the recipe cards located on the website and create your favorite at home. Be sure to take a picture and tag The Summit Federal Credit Union and Tops Friendly Markets for your chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card and a $50 gift card to Tops. Celebrity Shoutouts – Our local celebrities might know a thing or two about cooking! They’ll stop by our virtual Taste to say hello and show you what recipes they’re cooking up.