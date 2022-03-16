SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Summit Federal Credit Union Taste of Syracuse, Central New York’s biggest food and music festival, will return on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. The free event will take place in and around Clinton Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event is presented by Tops Friendly Markets.

The Taste of Syracuse returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

At the event, you can listen to over 33 bands, including the Grammy-Award nominated band Everclear. You can also sample delicious items from local eateries for only $2.

The Taste of Syracuse plans to collect donations in support of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and the Make-A-Wish of Central New York. All proceeds from the activities at The Summit Federal Credit Union tent and the Tops Friendly Markets tent will be donated to the charities.

“We’re excited to be back and are ready to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Taste of Syracuse,” said Galaxy Media chief operating officer, Carrie Wojtaszek. “No matter what you’re looking for, musically or food-wise, we truly can say we’ve got it at the Taste of Syracuse!”