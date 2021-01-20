Taste of Syracuse launches Restaurant Rescue Campaign to help local restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Galaxy Media Chief Operating Officer Carrie Wojtaszek announced the Taste of Syracuse Restaurant Rescue Campaign on Wednesday to help local restaurants.

Galaxy Media Partners, the parent company that owns Taste of Syracuse, started the GoFundMe campaign with a $5,000 donation.

With the help from presenting sponsors and partners, they are kicking off with over $25,000 available in the fund.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000. All money that is raised will go back to local restaurants that need funds to continue operating.

The Taste of Syracuse knows how much our local restaurants mean to our community. Now is the time when these restaurants need us most. In some cases, many of our favorite places are making the tough decision to close for good. We encourage our community to come together now so that we can ensure that our favorite restaurants will stay with us in years to come. Galaxy Media Chief Operating Officer Carrie Wojtaszek

The restaurant community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately many doors to our favorite places have closed for good because of it. To see the Taste of Syracuse and so many community partners step up to fill the gap for local restaurants through the Restaurant Rescue Campaign is truly inspiring. It’s important for them to know that, together, we are fighting for them to make it through these challenging times. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The campaign will run through the month of February. Donations are being collected through a GoFundMe that you can find by clicking here.

If there are local restaurants that are in need of funds, apply by clicking here.

The campaign will also focus on encouraging Central New Yorkers to visit local restaurants for dine-in and take-out.