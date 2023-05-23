SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Taste of Syracuse will celebrate 25 years next week, featuring musical guests Spin Doctors and Eve 6 at this year’s festival.

Summit Federal Credit Union’s “Taste of Syracuse 2023” presented by Tops is free and is scheduled for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, in and around Clinton Square from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. both days.

“The Summit has been the title sponsor of the Taste of Syracuse since 2017. As a local credit union committed to supporting Syracuse and Central New York, we love to sponsor events such as this that make our region so special and unique.” said Twanda Christensen, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement for The Summit Federal Credit Union.

Photo provided by Galaxy Media

The food festival will have non-stop music for two days featuring over 26 bands and over 100 local musicians, including Grammy-Award nominated, iconic 90’s alternative band, Spin Doctors, who will headline this years festival on Saturday night on the Sysco Main Stage.

Additionally, American rock band, Eve 6, will perform on the Washington Stage in the early evening on Saturday. The popular youth talent showcase will return to the festival on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Delicious samples from local eateries will be offered for only $2 and this year will include several new restaurants and vendors, and many fan favorites will be returning.

The Taste of Syracuse will feature a new streamlined layout and that will be centralized around Clinton Street, expanding down to Washington Street and will utilize two new parking lots around that area.

The Sysco main stage will now be located within the Clinton Square fountain area, the Erie Stage will remain in the same location and the third stage will be in the parking lot located at the corner of Clinton and Washington Streets.

The Taste of Syracuse will collect donations for two charitable organizations, PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. All proceeds from activities at The Summit’s tent and the Tops tent will be donated to the charities.

“We are proud to once again sponsor the Taste of Syracuse event and showcase our products as a neighborhood grocery store serving the Syracuse community,” said Kathy Allen senior manager for community relations for Tops. “We invite everyone to visit our tent and join us in supporting PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, as we pledge to donate 100% of our proceeds to these wonderful charities.”

The Summit, Tops, and other sponsors and vendors will be working with the festival to raise money for these great charities all weekend long.

This year’s festival map can be viewed below.