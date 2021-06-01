Taste of Syracuse to host ‘Picnics at the Park’ series starting Thursday at Onondaga Lake Parkway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the annual event’s cancellation for the second year in a row due to capacity and COVID-19 concerns, Taste of Syracuse will host a “Picnics in the Park” series featuring food trucks and music this summer.

The first event of this series will be on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at Onondaga Lake Park behind Griffin Visitor’s Center, where food trucks will hand out $1 samples.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be at this Picnics at the Park event, and local musician Just Joe will be there to perform. More information and reservations can be found at Taste of Syracuse’s website.